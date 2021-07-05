AU raises concern at skirmishes in Eswatini

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – AFRICAN Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has denounced the deadly violence in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

He is “deeply concerned” at the ongoing political and security situation, the organisation stated in the wake of clashes between protesters and security personnel.

An unconfirmed number of civilians have been killed.

“The chairperson condemns in the strongest terms the incidents of violence that have led to the loss of life, looting and destruction of public and private property,” AUC stated from its Addis Ababa headquarters.

Mahamat called for immediate steps to protect lives of citizens and their property.

He urged the Eswatini leadership and all stakeholders to refrain from further acts of violence that could exacerbate the situation.

“The chairperson appeals to all national stakeholders to display leadership and engage in constructive dialogue towards the amicable resolution of issues in the national interest of peace and stability of Eswatini,” AUC stated.

The chairperson reiterated AU’s continued commitment to support the people and government of Eswatini in their quest for a peaceful resolution of the challenges facing the country, within the framework of the AU’s principles of continental solidarity.

Protesters are demanding political reforms.

The killing of a university student in May, allegedly at the hands of police, has triggered the protests against the monarchy of King Mswati III.

– CAJ News