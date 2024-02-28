Protests in Guinea turn deadly

from MAMADU ONDO in Conakry, Guinea

CONAKRY, (CAJ News) – A NATIONWIDE strike following the arrest of a trade union leader and demands for a lifting of internet restrictions are adding to the crisis in Guinea.

At least two people have been killed during clashes between security forces and protestors led by the National Confederation of Workers of Guinea (CNTG) since Monday.

Strike action is due to demands for the military government to release Sekou Jamal Pendessa, the secretary general of the Union of Press Professionals of Guinea (SPPG), and lift ongoing internet access restrictions.

Violence has erupted across the capital, Conakry, including road blockades along the “Le Prince” highway and clashes in the Sinfonia district.

Banks, markets, schools, convenience stores, and petrol stations were preemptively closed this week.

Security forces have deployed teargas and fired live ammunition at protesters. Several protesters have been injured.

The strike is in defiance of a government ban on public demonstrations.

“Clashes could intensify following the recent announcement of casualties,” a union spokesperson said.

Disruptions to public transport, business, and government services as well as fuel shortages are forecast to continue for the duration of the strike.

Authorities have heightened security measures.

Last week, the National Committee of Reconciliation and Development (CNRD) of coup leader Mamady Doumbouya, dissolved the government led by Prime Minister Bernard Goumou.

The West African nation has been led by a military regime since soldiers ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021.

