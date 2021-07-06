Zambia opposition leader under probe for ‘propaganda’

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIAN police are investigating the main opposition leader for allegedly circulating pictures of violent incidences which occurred in other countries purporting that they happened in Zambia.

Hikande Hichilema, the rival of President Edgar Lungu in next month’s elections, allegedly posted the pictures online, depicting violence against supporters of his United Party for National Development (UPND).

Zambia Police stated it was concerned at the increased levels of propaganda by some politicians.

“One such propaganda is a post on a tweeter account in the names of Hakainde Hichilema circulating on various social media platforms in which a picture depicting a male person with raised hands and fire in the background has been posted insinuating that the incident occurred in Mpika District in Zambia,” Esther Katongo, police spokesperson said.

She said police never recorded such an occurrence in Mpika District.

It is believed the pictures in question are from the 2008 post-election violence in Kenya.

“Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard the post and treat it with the contempt that it deserves,” Katongo stated.

She warned politicians to desist from engaging in acts that had potential to plunge the country in chaos.

“We are reiterating our usual call for politicians to stick to issue based campaigns as opposed to propaganda or politics of deception that may trigger public disorder especially this time when we are heading towards the poll day.”

Elections are scheduled for August 12 in the Southern African country of 18 million people.

Violence has been reported in some regions.

– CAJ News