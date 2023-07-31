Excitement ahead of Kariba Fun Run

from ESTHER SHAVI in Kariba, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

KARIBA, (CAJ News) – EXCITEMENT is building up, among athletes and the tourism sector, in Kariba ahead of the annual Fun Run.

Set for August 13, the event has over the years evolved from a small local race to a global phenomenon, attracting professional athletes and recreational runners alike, to the Zimbabwean border town.

“The success of the Fun Run is expected to breathe new life into the town,” Ceiphas Shonhiwa, prominent local tour operator, said in an interview with Kariba Today.

“The event has become a beacon of hope, showcasing Kariba’s natural beauty to the world. People from different countries are captivated by the allure of the Fun Run, eagerly traveling to Kariba to experience its picturesque landscapes and majestic wildlife,” he said.

The run comprises a 21-kilometre half marathon, 10km race and kids race.

Recognising the potential of the event, local businesses have embraced it.

Lake Harvest, a lakeside resort that is a title sponsor, has become the epicentre of the after-party.

Each year, it meticulously prepares for the run, aiming to create an unforgettable experience for both the runners and spectators.

The after-party aims to showcase Kariba tourism offerings.

The resort promotes various activities, from game drives in nearby game parks to boat cruises on the lake.

This is poised to reignite interest in Kariba and its offerings.

The fun allows participants an opportunity to explore the wonders of the town, immersing themselves in the picturesque scenery and vibrant local culture.

Lennox Thompson, one of the participants, said crossing the finish line will be a triumphant moment.

“I believe I will conquer the challenging route and experience the unique beauty of Kariba at the same time,” he said.

– CAJ News