Mosele earmarked to make his mark at Pirates

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GOODMAN Mosele is tipped to shine at Orlando Pirates and defy a trend that has seen players from Baroka FC struggle to recapture their form after signing for the Buccaneers.

The central midfielder has arguably been the most prominent signing in the current transfer window after clinching a four-year deal with the Soweto side.

This has ended speculation around the future of the player who was reportedly on the sights of the other so-called bigger teams after yet another impressive season with Baroka.

Moving to a club of Pirates’ calibre brings immense pressure.

Among the players that had starred for Baroka but struggled for game-time after signing for The Ghost are Gift Motupa and Thabiso Kutumela, who joined in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Both have since left.

Collins Makgaka has also grappled for minutes after joining last season.

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder, Brian Sebapole, who is credited for unearthing Mosele in the North West, is confident his protégé will be a hit at Pirates.

The former Premier Soccer League Young Player of the Season will join his new club after his return from national duty at the Tokyo Olympics.

“The move came at the right time for the boy,” Sebapole said.

“I believe with his inclusion in the Under23 national team that is going to the Olympics will also assist him gain a lot of experience that will help in terms of competing for his place at Pirates.”

The 21-year-old joins a stellar central midfield department that already has among others Bafana internationals Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare and Siphesihle Ndlovu

“He (Mosele) just has to hold his head high, keep focusing and working hard as he has been and things will work out for him,” Sebapole said.

Mosele is the product of the City of Matlosana under its 2010 legacy programme.

He was discovered while playing in the Under-12s.

“From a very early age, he showed a lot of courage and maturity. He had so much potential,” Sebapole recalled.

“It was very difficult to ignore such talent. He realised that himself, which is why he pushed himself that hard. He really pushed himself to get where he is now.”

The retired Sebapole lamented the passing away of one of Mosele’s former school teachers with who nurtured the then-youngster.

“He is someone that I used to work with, looking after the boys. May his soul rest in peace. It is very unfortunate but the boy is destined to go far.”

After signing from amateur side Stilfontein Real Hearts in 2016, Mosele established himself as a regular at Baroka, amassing close to 100 appearances.

He helped Baroka win the 2018/19 Telkom Knockout, coincidentally against Pirates, and captained the side a number of times as they finished tenth last season, their highest finish ever in the league.

