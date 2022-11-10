Famous Durban park a shadow of its former self

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – DURING its heyday, Jameson Park was a haven in Durban.

Not anymore.

This after losing its lustre following a period of neglect.

A visit by Durban Today, www.durbantoday.co.za, this week revealed the extent of the deterioration of the facility.

The park was generally not maintained, the grassy overgrown, the fountain without water. The park was very dirty.

Locals have abandoned it.

Only a few men, looking like vagrants, were in sight.

Despite pleas by locals on authorities to maintain the park, it appears the requests fell on deaf ears.

According to a worker at Jameson, people are using Mitchell Park.

“Today some people have booked the place but they haven’t arrived yet,” the worker disclosed.

The official was doubtful the would-be-guest would eventually pitch up.

“They are three hours late. I am not sure if they are still coming,” said the park worker.

Once a pineapple plantation, it currently possesses about 200 species of roses which are prominent in the South African Spring months of September to November.

Local councilor, Martin Meyer, has been quoted as saying the Parks Department told him there was no money in the contract to buy new roses.

– CAJ News