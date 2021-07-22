Namibia on high alert after looting threats

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – NAMIBIAN authorities are not taking lightly the threats of looting circulated through social media.

This in the wake of neghbouring South Africa experiencing such scenes that left scores dead and massive destruction to property.

No less than four people have been questioned for the alleged threats.

The Namibian Defence Force (NDF) is on high alert while law enforcers have in recent days increased surveillance at shopping malls as the threats of looting went viral on social media.

On Sunday, police confirmed three people had been taken in for questioning following the alleged threat.

By Monday, that number had increased to four.

Joseph Shikongo, the Namibian Police Force Deputy Inspector General, confirmed the development.

“The individuals have not been arrested. They are persons of interest,” he told media.

Police have in recent days increased patrols at the Maerua and Grove malls in the capital Windhoek, amid fears suspected instigators could devise illegal strategies similar to those in South Africa.

Helicopters have intermittently been hovering over some malls.

Malls suffered most of the damage in South Africa after perpetrators laid siege on such facilities in the provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal coinciding with the arrest of former president, Jacob Zuma.

Commissioner Ismael Basson, the police commander of the central region of Khomas, has also been quoted on media insisting that law enforcers were not taking any threats of attacks lightly.

Khomas is centered in Windhoek and is a transportation infrastructure hub.

By nipping the threats of attacks in the bud, Namibia is ensuring state personnel are not caught ill-prepared.

Last Friday, South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, conceded the government was unprepared for the crisis when it broke out.

“As this government, we must acknowledge that we were poorly prepared for an orchestrated campaign of public violence, destruction and sabotage of this nature,” he said.

“While we commend the brave actions of our security forces on the ground, we must admit that we did not have the capabilities and plans in place to respond swiftly and decisively.”

Calm is returning to the hotspots of anarchy after the South African government deployed soldiers.

Namibian president, Hage Geingob, lamented the impact the looting and unrest in South Africa in his country.

Oxygen supplies were impacted, which was a setback to the fight against the COVID-19.

Namibian trucks transporting essential goods from South Africa were also stuck amid blocking of roads and destruction of infrastructure.

– CAJ News