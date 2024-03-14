SA Tourism strengthens executive team

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African Tourism has appointed Talib Sadik as Chief Financial Officer and Siya Mthethwa as Chief Strategy Officer.

These appointments, according to SA Tourism, underscore the organisation’s commitment to astute strategic leadership, robust governance and financial management.

“The Board of South African Tourism recognises the critical role of key executive appointments in driving the entity’s strategy credibility,” said Makhosazana Khanyile, SA Tourism Board Chairperson.

Khanyile believes Sadik’s expertise would play a pivotal role in providing strategic and oversight support to the Chief Executive Officer in the key areas of Financial and Budgetary Management, Supply Chain and Asset Management, thus contributing to ensuring effective and prudent financial management and adherence to regulatory standards.

Mthethwa has over 20 years of experience in consulting, financial services, public sector, and tech startups.

Mthethwa is thus expected to play a crucial role in contributing to positioning SA Tourism as an industry leader through the management and oversight of all research, insights, analytics and innovation campaigns and activities.

Nombulelo Guliwe SA Tourism CEO, said as the organisation continued to work collaboratively with the tourism industry, these appointments strengthened a leadership team, reinforcing a commitment to excellence and innovation.

“We look forward to achieving new milestones in positioning South Africa as the ultimate destination for both leisure and business travel,” the recently-appointed Goliwe said.

SA Tourism is emerging from negative publicity owing to a controversial, proposed deal with English football side, Tottenham Hotspur.

Government has shelved the deal.

– CAJ News