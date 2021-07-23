MTN SA spends R350 million on 5G rollout

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN is investing R350 million (US$24 million) in new infrastructure and modernising existing structures around South Africa.

Underpinned by modernisation and rollout of fifth-generation (5G) technology, the modernising, upgrading, building new sites and transmission links will be rolled out in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West for the 2021 financial year.

“We want to bridge the digital divide and create exciting opportunities for communities, businesses and individual users,” said Kagiso Moncho, MTN General Manager for Northern Region.

“Our investment is therefore far more than achieving market share growth in the region – it is about bringing the benefits of the digital world to more people through a stable, secure and innovative network experience.”

Moncho said MTN is making strides with its 5G technology rollout strategy.

The company has already activated 5G in greater Polokwane and Witbank in Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces respectively.

MTN intends to expand the 5G coverage footprint further across the region, into areas such as Nelspruit and Middelburg, both in Mpumalanga.

“Added to this is that 93 percent of towers in the Northern Region have LTE (Long Term Evolution or 4G),” Moncho continued.

MTN has earmarked part of the investment for battery replacement and security programmes in the Northern Region, which consists of the aforementioned provinces.

The mobile operator has pleaded with communities to report vandalism incidents.

“Our efforts are directed towards building and maintaining a resilient infrastructure amidst adversities. We remain committed to proving a modern connected digital life for all,” Moncho said.

– CAJ News