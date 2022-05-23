Malawi scraps COVID-19 travel controls

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – MALAWI has removed coronavirus (COVID) travel restrictions.

It is a huge boost for its tourism industry as vaccinated travellers will no longer require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Un-vaccinated travellers can now enter the country, provided they have a negative PCR test.

These changes will be effective from June 1, as announced by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Malawi Tourism confirmed the development.

The Southern African country has obtained the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp.

It is the world’s first ever global safety and hygiene stamp for travel and tourism, designed specifically to address COVID-19.

Malawi’s tourist industry plays vital roles in the country, providing employment, generating foreign currency, supporting countless communities around the country and driving essential conservation projects.

“This move will help it fill those roles successfully once again,” Malawi Tourism stated.

“Having been deprived of visitors for two years, the warmth of the welcome that Malawi is famed for will be even stronger than ever.”

Malawi is famous as The Warm Heart of Africa.

It is lauded as a Top Country for 2022 in Lonely Planet’ Best in Travel awards.

– CAJ News