Nkwe Platinum provides relief to Limpopo elderly

by RHIKOTSO MALULEKE

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – NKWE Platinum Limited, the South African – focused developer, has donated hundreds of food parcels and blankets to communities in the Limpopo province.

The donation of 400 parcels and an equal number of blankets, in partnership with sole shareholder the Zijin Mining Group, is for the locals around the Garatau Mine.

It is in honour of Nelson Mandela Day and in line with the company’s enterprise development and inclusive procurement strategies.

All food parcel supplies, blanket embroidery and delivery services were sourced from local enterprises within the Limpopo communities.

Blankets and food parcels were then distributed to the elderly members of communities in De Kom, Hoepakrantz, Garatau and Maandagshoek.

“Ethical corporate social responsibility and our communities’ wellbeing are some of our top priorities,” said Zhiyu Fan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nkwe Platinum.

He said the development of enterprises is closely related to the sustainable development of communities.

By embarking on local and inclusive procurement initiatives as well as local enterprise, supplier and youth empowerment, Nkwe Platinum hopes to contribute to long-term and sustainable economic growth for the communities.

“Additionally, we hope that our donation has a positive impact for our community senior citizens during the ongoing COVID pandemic,” Adds Fan.

Mining operations at Garatau have commenced with the construction of the box-cut, which will make way for the decline shaft development towards the end of this year.

The processing capacity is anticipated to average 3,6 million tonnes of ore per annum, once full capacity is achieved in a few years’ time.

The life of mine is estimated to be in excess of 29 years and once fully operational will employ some 2 500 people.

– CAJ News