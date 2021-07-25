Christ’s exemption from prosperity gospel, culture of greed

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

IMAGINE if Jesus Christ’s mission on earth was inspired by self-enrichment.

With money, diamonds, gold, silver and all kinds of wealth, surely he would have been the richest man on the planet, considering the genuine Holy Spirit-inspired power he possessed to perform all kinds of miracles.

Jesus raised the dead and healed the sick. The barren (infertile) bore children and the blind received eyesight. He drove out demons and evil spirits from humans. Christ also turned water into wine for the imbibers.

He would also provide plentiful food where there was none. This would ensure the hungry would never go to bed on empty stomachs.

Brethren in Christ, I would like to request you to pause for a moment and conceptualise this.

If all the above people he miraculously helped bless him with all the treasures on earth for the brilliant job, he would have been very rich.

He would have all the billions of money and have jewellery, livestock, and properties among other assets.

Our Lord Jesus Christ did not take anything from anybody, including all those I cited whom he single-handedly healed or raised from the dead.

All Jesus Christ would do was to direct all the glory given to him to the kingdom of his heavenly Father – Jehovah God.

Jesus knew well that the powers he was using to perform miracles were freely given to him, and as such he also freely gave to humankind.

Matthew 10:8 of the New International Version confirms this True Gospel I’m preaching: “Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons. Freely you have received; freely give.”

The English Standard Version states: “Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, cast out demons. You received without paying; give without pay.”

I like the Contemporary English Version, which reads: “Heal the sick, raise the dead to life, heal people who have leprosy, and force out demons. You received without paying, now give without being paid.”

The Holman Christian Standard Bible attests: “Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those with skin diseases, drive out demons. You have received free of charge; give free of charge.”

Then we have modern church principals –the so-called papa, prophet, pastor, bishop, evangelist or ‘man of God’- who do not want to give for free due to greed.

I know well the scriptures I have touched upon here will raise the hornet’s nest among many church founders, so-called prophets and pastors.

The reason is because most of these individuals have turned the freely given gospel of Jehovah into a cash-cow.

They have commercialised everything including miracles, preaching and church services.

Pause again for a minute.

If indeed commercialising the word of Jehovah was the main issue, in those ancient days, Jesus Christ would have ridden in chariots, expensive and luxurious ancient vehicles drawn by horses, which during those centuries will today be likened to Audis, BMWs, Lexus, McLarens, Maserati Mercedes, Mustang Benz, Porsches, Range Rovers and other luxury auto machines.

Yet our Lord Jesus Christ vehemently and deliberately rejected such status likening himself to a king, president, prime minister, governor, among others.

Jesus would have flown in the air just like we are witnessing today with self-enriching pastors owning jets, helicopters, banks, multinational companies, private hospitals, universities, factories, football teams, hotels etc.

Jesus Christ did not even ride on a horse. He chose to ride on a donkey for that matter.

The reason why this verse is not fully talked about or openly preached in churches is because these thugs masquerading as prophets of God, pastors, bishops or priests fear the worst.

They fear their sources of income and livelihood might dwindle and their fates get sealed.

However, the good thing about our Lord Jesus Christ was a master storyteller of the gospel of salvation. He communicated clearly by using many stories, analogies, and metaphors.

To me, this is the True Gospel that sought to bring salvation to the entire world as opposed to false prophets, church founders, bishops and pastors’ modern day kind of worship.

Every worship today is always about money. Every preaching by preachers, congregants have to pay a fortune to listen to the word yet the founder of Christianity, Jesus Christ, never charged congregants any cent.

Every prayer received today involves money, yet Jesus Christ never demanded any money.

Every healing, the raising of the dead, cleansing of those who have leprosy, driving out demons, among others, Jesus Christ never charged anything.

While it is true that every human being needs money, what troubles most is the too much love of it, which will lead to evil.

1 Timothy 6:10 of Amplified Bible cautions: “For the love of money [that is, the greedy desire for it and the willingness to gain it unethically] is a root of all sorts of evil, and some by longing for it have wandered away from the faith and pierced themselves [through and through] with many sorrows.”

We have witnessed false prophets and pastors prioritising money, forgetting that Jehovah God owns everything.

Jehovah doesn’t talk about money because he’s broke and needs a helping hand. Far from it. God owns everything (Exodus 19:5).

Since God is the rightful owner of everything we have, this means the money we earn actually belongs to God. Practically speaking, God calls us to manage the money we accumulate on his behalf not to have a love of money.

Matthew 6:24: “No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money.”

Luke 12:34: “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”

Many churches no longer worship Jehovah God. Instead, they have placed their hopes on money.

Worse, the majority of those with accumulated money from church don’t give.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika