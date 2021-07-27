Bogus fuel agents infest Zambia-Zimbabwe border

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWEAN authorities are battling unscrupulous agents smuggling water, guised as fuel, to neighbouring Zambia.

During the period from July 17 to July 23 , the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) intercepted three tankers that had declared fuel at Forbes Border Post en-route to Zambia at Chirundu One Stop Border Post.

They were all loaded with water instead of fuel as per the declarations made at Forbes Border Post.

The tankers had respectively declared 44 924 litres of diesel, 39 932 litres of diesel and 45 800 litres of petrol destined for Zambia, however the three tankers after physical inspections turned out to be carrying water.

“The three fuel tankers were flagged for physical inspection and with the assistance of police, two drivers were arrested and have already appeared in court,” explained ZIMRA’s Head Corporate Communications, Francis Chimanda.

They were granted bail worth $30 000 each and are set to reappear in court on August 24.

The driver of the third tanker is still at large as he disappeared during the physical inspection of the vehicle.

“The Authority is currently capacitating the intelligence management unit and will continue leveraging on technology and data matching to fish out fuel smugglers,” Chimanda said.

– CAJ News