African SMEs equipped for the digital world

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – SMALL and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across sub-Saharan Africa are to receive digital skills and knowledge to succeed in today’s digital world.

The leading pan-African banking group, Ecobank Group, in partnership with Microsoft, LinkedIn, GitHub and Ecobank Academy are spearheading the initiative.

It comes as SMEs have been significantly impacted by the COVID19 pandemic with its attendant lockdowns and disruptions to supply chains, plummeting sales, lost revenue and operational challenges.

‘The COVID-19 pandemic has turbocharged the shift towards digital,” said Josephine Anan-Ankomah, Group Executive, Commercial Banking for the Ecobank Group.

She said it was essential that businesses adapted so that they are able to compete effectively in the rapidly changing landscape.

“We are intent on ensuring that our SME customers remain relevant, grow and succeed in the post COVID-19 era.”

The Global Skilling initiative programme is available on an online portal where SMEs can register.

Ibrahim Youssry, Regional General Manager, Middle East and Africa -Multi market region at Microsoft, said the programme was a commitment to building digital talent pipelines to support the workforce of the future.

“Startups and SMEs play a critical role in innovation, economic growth and job creation, and expanded access to digital skills is one of the key steps needed to foster a successful economic recovery,” according to Youssry.

The programme runs until December 31.

– CAJ News