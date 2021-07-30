Displaced Mozambique girls at risk of rape

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – GIRLS forced to flee their homes are exposed to sexual abuse at refugee sites hosting victims of terror attacks in Mozambique.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the

violations were rife in the Ngalane internally displaced people’s (IDPs) site in Metuge.

UNHCR and partner, Doctors with Africa (CUAMM), conducted a focus group discussion with adolescent girls in the site.

“During the discussions, a range of GBV (gender-based violence) risks were identified including sexual violence perpetrated by IDP and host community members, early marriage and harmful traditional practices involving sexual exploitation,” a spokesperson said.

UNHCR is ensuring support regarding GBV risks reduction and response for the girls, including through community engagement in risk mitigation strategies.

Since 2017, the violent extremist insurgency has killed an estimated 3 000 people and displaced more than 800, 000 others north of Mozambique.

Southern African leaders recently endorsed the deployment of a joint force in the country.

Rwanda has already deployed 1, 000 troops.

