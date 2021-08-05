Telkom announces CEO appointment

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TELKOM has appointed Serame Taukobong as Group Chief Executive Officer designate.

He will take over the designate role effective October 1, but will assume the position of the Group CEO from July 1

2022.

According to Telkom, in line with the board’s leadership transition plan, the retiring Sipho Maseko and Taukobong will work together for the remainder of Maseko’s tenure to ensure “orderly transition” and the stability of the business.

During this transition period, Taukobong will continue to have oversight of the Telkom Consumer Business.

“A recruitment process for his successor at the Telkom Consumer Business will commence immediately,” Telkom stated.

Taukobong joined Telkom in 2018 from rival MTN where he held several senior roles around the continent.

As CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business, the Mobile business customer base grew three-fold to 15 million and its revenue almost doubled to R20 billion within a three-year period.

Telkom Mobile has become the third largest mobile business in South Africa.

– CAJ News