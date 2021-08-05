Relief after Germany opens borders to South Africans

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE intensifying South Africa’s coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine programme is anticipated to culminate in more governments allowing these nationals into their countries.

Germany eased restrictions this week, allowing South Africans to travel to the European country, after effectively being banned for a number of months.

Fully-vaccinated individuals will not be forced to quarantine.

“Hopefully this positive outcome will be extended to a number of other countries as our vaccination rates improve,” economist Siobhan Redford said.

She said the recent “no strings attached” donation by the United States, of over 5 million Pfizer doses to South Africa, will boost this.

The first consignment arrived over the weekend and further deliveries were expected on Tuesday (today).

Redford noted South Africa would not be the only beneficiary of the US’s vaccination donations.

This effort is seen as highlighting the US administration’s awareness that herd immunity would only be properly realised when global vaccination rates are high.

“Thus while it has no strings attached, such a gesture benefits not only the recipients but hopefully in the long run the US and the world as a whole,” according to Redford.

On Monday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, disclosed the number of vaccinations administered had now passed the 7,5 million mark.

Around 3 million people are fully vaccinated.

At the present rate, South Africa is vaccinating on average 220 000 people a day, with hopes to increase the number to 300 000.

“In the coming weeks, this rate will increase significantly due to the arrival of more vaccine doses,” Ramaphosa said.

South Africa has also passed its third wave, characterised by the deadlier Delta variant.

– CAJ News