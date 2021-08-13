Drone tech adoption significant in South Africa

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – EXPERTS are shining the spotlight on the various uses and applications for drones as South Africa experiences a significant uptake of the technology.

Experts believe the positive adoption of drone technology both for leisure and commercial or industrial use has sparked the need to create a platform for industry specialists to shed light on this industry hailed as new and exciting.

“We are therefore excited to be launching our Drone Technology Showcase, part of which is a series of discussions called DroneTech Talks,” said Kaashifah Beukes, Chief Executive Officer of the Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone (SBIDZ).

From August 16-20 SBIDZ is hosting a series of talks and engagements on drone technology.

This is part of a commitment to developing South Africa’s knowledge economy.

These sessions will explore topics like Drone Ecosystems, Underwater Drones, Integration of fourth industrial revolution (4IR) Technologies in Schools, Skills and Careers in Drone Technology and Licensing and Accreditation.

Refilwe Ledwaba, Grant Du Toit, Damian Mooney, Sam Twala, Khanyisile Zondi are among speakers lined up to present.

“We are highly pleased with the line-up, the extent of the discussions and the opportunities for engagement with the audience and speakers after each session,” Beukes concluded.

– CAJ News