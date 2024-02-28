Defender 130: The big daddy of SUVs

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CATERING for both city and rural terrains sets the new Defender 130 from Jaguar Land Rover Limited apart from rival Sports Utility Vehicle (SUVs) brands.

After driving the vehicle, I can safely say it has no competition.

I drove the Defender 130 around the country’s commercial city – Johannesburg, the capital city Tshwane (Pretoria), and surrounding farming locations in Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng and West Rand.

One can safely say the evolution of this iconic off-roader is immeasurable.

Fellow motorists, experts, passersby and onlookers showered the vehicles with praises for its attractive design.

The versatile Defender 130 has been built in mind with top notch innovation to address boot space scarcity.

The eight-seater can always be folded to create more space when transporting a family of four-or-six, thereby creating huge space.

The Defender 130 has two seats up front, three in the second and third rows making it a unique, spacious, comfortable and practical car for a large family to ride on.

What is of interest with the Defender 130 is that the outer seats in rows two and three have Isofix child seat points just like the front passenger seats on second and third rows that easily fold down for optimal carrying capacity.

All back seats can be flattened.

The vehicle is the real deal for families that know the importance of comfort while experiencing the most comfortable drive, whether in tarred roads or rural areas.

OFF-ROAD

In my first account with the new Defender 130, I realised it offers more of its off-road side experience through Land Rover’s Terrain Response system, which always comes with a low-range transfer case.

It offers an evolution of the iconic off-roader with numerous technological advancements that includes a range of interior and exterior options for leisure, safety and security.

The most important and most unique about this SUV is that it caters for both city and rural settings.

Interestingly, if you love speeding, just as I do, despite being for the family, the calm, the sober minded and executives, this new release can handle any speed above 240km per hour, or even more, although such intentions are not always advisable.

I can tell you, when I drove it around farming towns in Heidelberg, Vereeniging, Krugersdorp, Cullinan and Magaliesburg where there are gravel roads and some bit of kopjes, hills and mountains, the Defender 130’s Terrain Response system addressed any fears of dirt track.

When descending any such kopje, hills or mountains, the car calms you with the Hill Descent Control.

It also boasts an Electronic Air Suspension, which makes dirt roads and rocky patches not feel too different to tarred highways in Gauteng.

Interestingly, I tested the Defender 130 fully loaded with occupants and a few luggage, and I can safely tell you the car never changed the way it drove, speed, handling of rough and rocky rural roads in rural Heidelberg, Vereeniging, Krugersdorp, Cullinan and Magaliesburg.

FOR MORE SPECS SEE BELOW:

FRIDGE: The Defender 130 boasts a small refrigerator that caters for the driver and seven other passengers. If bothered by the heat but reluctant to switch on the powerful air conditioner, cold drinks are an option.

BOOT SPACE:

This vehicle is an eight-seater, and seats can be flipped to increase the boot space. Folding the three back seats will not rob passengers of their luxurious space. The Defender 130 is a perfect SUV with the third row, which is a definite boot space to make passengers feel more comfortable.

SPACIOUS:

The space is quite remarkable. Passengers, drivers, all feel ease in the comfort of the Defender 130. Up front, the driver and passenger partner would enjoy an 11.4-inch touchscreen upfront, which comes with the spacious upfront. Passengers in the middle also enjoy sufficient legroom. Equally, the back or last row also has three seats that can accommodate adults without any pressure. It boasts more space for resting or sleeping.

INTERIOR DESIGN:

The interior part is not flashy, but I love the set-up – the screen size. It has loads of space, which houses all the features that would make the driver very comfortable when behind the steering wheel. With a third row of seating, Defender 130 offers space for up to eight passengers. While inside, unique details elevate the design even further.

I’m referring to playing your music, making calls and receiving phone calls while driving, all hands-free. You can enjoy drinks (non-alcoholic obviously) while driving and answering calls. The electronic system is dependable. It makes driving exciting.

EXTERIOR DESIGN:

An instantly recognizable silhouette enhanced through supremely realized design. The Defender 130 combines form with function to achieve a commanding presence. There is a lot of electronics software on the Defender 130. The electronic system can always alert or tell the driver about the car’s surroundings.

CHARGERS: There are USB chargers, heated seats, air conditioning, padded elbow rests and cup holders underscoring the fact that the rear seats aren’t there merely to fit in an extra bum.

NAVIGATION:

It boasts the feature for the global location platform, what3words, that allows accurate navigation by dividing the globe into a grid of 57 trillion 3mx3m squares, each with a unique easy-to-remember three-word address. The integrated technology allows what3words addresses to be input directly to the navigation bar on the Pivi Pro system or via the connected car app, working alongside the existing HERE connected navigation and mapping software.

The 11.4″ Touchscreen and increased brightness of the curved glass interface displays more of the route ahead when navigating to your destination.

DIESEL: The diesel has 221kW and 650Nm reaching 100km/h in 7.5 seconds.

IMPOSING PRESENCE:

Measuring in at an impressive 211 inches from its nose to the spare wheel, its expansive design demands attention both off and on road. The Defender 130 is the ultimate combination of space and capability, designed to let you drive like you mean it.

DESIGN DETAILS:

Incredibly spacious, the interior of the Defender 130 has been designed to create a purposeful yet elegant interior, with added design touches such as Noble Chrome details and a wooden veneer.

LUXURY LEATHERS:

Available in a range of options, including Vintage Tan and Light Oyster perforated Windsor leather in the Defender 130 are breathable, durable and comfortable.

FUEL CONSUMPTION:

Fuel economy is rated at 17 in town, 21 on the highway, and overall 19.

PRICING:

The Defender 130 SUV ranges from R1 749 968 (D300 X-Dynamic HSE), R1 754 368 (D300 First Edition), R1 920 468 (D300 X), R1 794 352 (P400 X-Dynamic HSE), R1 798 752 (P400 First Edition) and R1 969 952 for the P400 X.

VERDICT:

This is the big daddy of SUVs.

– CAJ News