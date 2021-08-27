Uganda offers refuge to Afghanistan evacuees

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – UGANDA has received more than 50 individuals evacuated from the crisis-torn Afghanistan.

The East African country is thereby underlining its status as one of the world’s largest refugee hosting countries.

The local office of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) says it will support the Afghan evacuees with reception, accommodation, health care and general welfare services during their temporary stay in Uganda.

IRC is doing so to complement the efforts of the government of Uganda and the United States Embassy following the arrival of the 51 Afghan evacuees that arrived on Wednesday.

“Uganda has a long history and tradition of welcoming refugees from all over the world,” Elijah Okeyo, IRC Uganda country director, said.

He disclosed the evacuees from Afghanistan would stay temporarily in Uganda while in transit and applying for asylum to countries of resettlement such as the US.

Uganda is home to 1,5 million refugees mainly from the volatile South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The IRC has been supporting refugees and displaced people in Uganda since 1998.

In Afghanistan, the IRC has delivered aid for 30 years and last year reached 1 million Afghans with vital services spanning emergency cash and livelihoods support.

The Asian country plunged into crisis recently when the Taliban collapsed the Afghan government.

Scores are desperate to leave the country.

– CAJ News