Love is the greatest of all commandments

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

IMAGINE if the entire world dwelt in love, as demanded by our Creator, Jehovah God.

Peace, tranquillity, harmony, calmness, stability and cordiality would all prevail.

Aggression, violence, lawlessness and disorder would be defeated.

Believe me, without the love of Jehovah, we are all doomed.

This is why one of my favourite evangelists of all time, Apostle Paul of Tarsus always spoke highly of love.

Although Apostle Paul distinctly and emphatically spoke about faith and hope, he however insisted love was the greatest virtue.

According to 1 Corinthians 13:13 of the Christian Standard Bible: “Now these three remain: faith, hope, and love—but the greatest of these is love.”

The Jehovah God I’m preaching in this True Gospel is the ultimate example of love.

Apart from Apostle Paul repeatedly teaching about love, we also saw our Lord Jesus Christ telling his disciples that love is the greatest asset.

Matthew 22:36-40 of the International Standard Version states, “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?”

Jesus told him, “You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.”

“This is the greatest and most important commandment. The second is exactly like it: ‘You must love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets depend on these two commandments.”

Fellow brethren, love conquers everything.

I repeat, love is the greatest force in the universe. Love is the force that gives healing and life.

Fellow brethren, Apostle Paul says it does not hold water for believers that speak in all tongues of men or of angels yet without this love I preach here.

Although one has the gift of prophesying, speaking in tongues and healing all kinds of sicknesses, without love, all is gloomy.

1 Corinthians 13:1-2 of the New Living Translation confirms: “If I could speak all the languages of earth and of angels, but didn’t love others, I would only be a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. If I had the gift of prophecy, and if I understood all of God’s secret plans and possessed all knowledge, and if I had such faith that I could move mountains, but didn’t love others, I would be nothing.”

This is the main reason why love should come first so that we impress our creator Jehovah God.

Fellow brethren, we are always encouraged to do everything in love.

1 Corinthians 16:14 of the English Standard Version endorses: “Let all that you do be done in love.”

Apostle John also wrote extensively about love. He argued that whosoever claimed to love God yet still hates other people, then that culprit should be labelled a liar.

1 John 4:20 of the New International Version reads: “Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen.”

I like most 1 John 4:12 of the New Living Translation, which states: “No one has ever seen God. But if we love each other, God lives in us, and his love is brought to full expression in us.”

Now, let me quickly give reasons why it is always important to love.

REASONS WHY IT IS IMPORTANT TO LOVE:

– Love makes you selfless

– Love makes you happy

– Love makes you live longer life

– Love makes you hopeful

– Love makes you grateful

– Love makes you eliminate your fear

– Love makes you believe

– Love makes you inspired

– Love changes your life

– Love makes you be the best version of yourself

– Love makes you feel invincible

– Love makes you rich

– Love gives you incredible inspiration

– Love makes you connect with other people easily

– Love lessens our physical perception of pain and threat

– Love is a reformer and teacher

– Love can help you better cope with painful emotions

– Love can protect your immune system

– Less anxiety

– Faster healing

– There are fewer visits to the doctor

– There is always less depression

– There is always lower blood pressure

REASONS WHY IT IS NOT GOOD TO LOVE

– Possibility of having your heart broken

– Cutting off friends and family

– Loss of freedom, which means it is possible to lose yourself

– Loss of ambition

– Vulnerability

– Possibility of being depressed and suicidal at the end of it

– You are not being honest with yourself about your values

– You are not able to open up to those you love

– You are not being true to your inner nature

– You are not able to confide in those that are closest to you

– Compromise is a must

– Sometimes you have to back down

– Depression

– Isolation

– Misunderstandings

– Manipulation

– Disputes

– Betrayal

– Possessiveness

– Sabotage

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika