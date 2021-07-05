Nigeria mother bust with cocaine in private parts

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA authorities have arrested a woman with cocaine allegedly concealed in her private parts.

The arrest by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was part of weekend crackdowns that also intercepted drugs on transit to Australia and United States.

Anita Ugochinyere Ogbonna, the Nigerian woman based in Brazil, was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the capital Abuja.

Operatives allegedly found 100 pellets of cocaine concealed in her private parts and handbag.

The mother of three was arrested on arrival in Abuja via Qatar Air from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha.

NDLEA said upon a proper search, 12 wraps of cocaine inserted in her private parts were extracted while another 88 pellets stuffed in socks were discovered hidden in her handbag

Femi Babafemi, NDLEA Director for Media and Advocacy, said the suspect confessed she decided to traffic the illicit drug to raise money for the upcoming burial of her father in Nigeria.

“She said she pushed the wraps of cocaine into her private part/s after her attempts to swallow the pellets failed,” Babafemi said.

In a related development, narcotic officers attached to a courier company in Lagos have intercepted 500 grams of ketamine that originated from Douala, Cameroon and heading to the United States while another 500 grams of methamphetamine was seized en-route to Australia.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives seized over 410 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs in Plateau and Kwara states.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, said with the recent launch of the War Against Drug Abuse, officers must aim for the ultimate goal of winning the battle against drugs.

“We can and we must,” Marwa charged.

– CAJ News