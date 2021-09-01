Old Mutual counts costs of COVID-19 tragedy

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DIVERSIFIED financial services group, Old Mutual, has lost more than 40 employees to the coronavirus.

It has rolled out an extensive pandemic support programme across the continent, providing employees with care packs if they test positive for the virus.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of our 46 colleagues who have sadly passed away due to COVID-19,” Iain Williamson, Old Mutual Chief Executive Officer, stated.

He was presenting the interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Throughout the pandemic, Old Mutual’s focus has been on safeguarding the health of all of stakeholders and contributing to initiatives that support economic recovery.

As part of ongoing initiatives, it joined forces with leading healthcare provider ,Netcare, to open a large private vaccination centre at its Mutualpark campus in Pinelands.

It launched the Sisonke campaign to create public vaccination awareness.

In Namibia, it launched the campaign using #OnsIsSaam, contributing towards the procurement of vaccines through the Vaccines for Hope coalition, an alliance of more than 50 private sector partners and individuals.

“We are encouraged that the vaccination programme in South Africa appears to have gained momentum and we encourage all those eligible to take the vaccine to do so promptly, as this remains our key defence mechanism against the virus,” Williamson said.

– CAJ News