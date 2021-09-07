Guinea’s coup leaders urged to respect rights

from MAMADU ONDO in Conakry & ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa

CONAKRY, (CAJ News) – GUINEA’S new military leaders have been urged to protect and guarantee the human rights of the entire population, which has suffered years of violations and repression.

Among other individuals Amnesty International is worried over his rights is Alpha Condé, who was overthrown in the coup this past weekend.

The National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD) seized power and detained him.

Samira Daoud, Amnesty West and Central Africa Director, noted before the coup, many political opponents and protesters had been arrested by Conde’s regime.

The arrests peaked before and after last October’s presidential

election.

“All those arbitrarily detained must be released,” Daoud said.

The rights advocate said the coup leaders must also clarify on which legal basis they were detaining Condé.

“He must either be charged with a recognizable criminal offence or be immediately released,” Daoud said.

Mamady Doumbouya (aged 41) led the coup.

The West African country suffered a coup in 2008 shortly after the death of long-time President Lansana Conté.

This week, the current President of the African Union, Félix Tshisekedi, and the Chairman of the African Union Commission, condemned any seizure of power by force and called for the immediate release of Conde.

“They invite the Peace and Security Council of the African Union to meet urgently to examine the new situation in Guinea and to take the appropriate measures in the circumstances,” read an AU statement.

– CAJ News