Humans’ task to emulate Christ an insurmountable mission

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

AS I, in this True Gospel, encourage you to think of what it means to be like Jesus Christ, I’m not referring to physical looks.

I’m hereby referring to how true believers must emulate Jesus Christ in becoming a huge blessing on earth as well as pursuing Jehovah God’s will, agenda or purposes.

For believers to be like Jesus Christ, they must always be willing to put other people’s lives first, seek wisdom from Jehovah God as well as care about other individuals that they always interact with in life.

That is selflessness.

Let me break it down in order to simplify what it means to be like Jesus Christ.

Firstly, believers must always know that Christians are simply that because they have been brought to repentance and faith through Jesus Christ.

The most important characteristic of Christ is actually the part in which a “Christian” is derived from. Hence associating ourselves with Jesus Christ, who is the Head of the Church.

It is the ultimate goal of each and every believer or Christian to look like Jesus Christ.

Think of the unwavering love, mercifulness, kindness, peace, harmony, forgiveness, long suffering and obedience as some of the attributes that differentiated Jesus Christ from the rest.

Jesus taught us in the book of John 13:34-35 that we would know true believers through their works that resemble himself by demonstrating the love to the world.

According to Proverbs 4:23, “Above all things keep your heart out of it are the issues of life.” Proverbs 3:5, “Trust in the Lord with all your Heart and rely not on your own understanding.”

Here are the characteristics and qualities of Jesus Christ:

– Jesus Christ always cares for other people. Jesus Christ always treated other people the same way he would have wanted to be treated (Golden rule of Jesus in Matthew 7:12); think beyond yourself. Jesus forgave Peter even though Peter betrayed Jesus. Peter betrayed Jesus Christ but Jesus would never betray Peter.

– Jesus Christ was learned and wise. Jesus Christ grew in wisdom and stature and favour with both Jehovah God and man (Luke 2:52).

– Jesus Christ was humble. After Jesus Christ washed His disciples feet, He said, “An example I have given you, that you should do likewise (John 13:15).

Jesus Christ dealt away with pride and any boastfulness kind of attitudes. Phil 2:5 says, “Let this humble mind be in you that was also in Christ Jesus”.

– Jesus Christ would know and be prepared to say “sorry” whenever he thinks he wronged someone.

– Jesus Christ was always considerate of others in all that he did while here on earth. I Corinthians 13:4 says that love is always patient and kind. It was also through love that Jesus healed the sick and His desire was that His followers would do the same thing (Matthew 14:14, Matthew 10:7-8)

– Jesus Christ always watched his tone of language (voice), his style of language (didn’t curse, blaspheme, condemn, among others.

Jesus Christ always spoke kindly of others and tried to see things from their perspective. On the Cross Jesus pleaded, “Father forgive them for they know not what they do (Luke 23:34).

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: EMAIL: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika