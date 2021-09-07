UN lauds release of Gaddafi allies

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has welcomed the release of eight officials of the overthrown regime of Muammar Gaddafi.

Among those released on Sunday are his son, Al-Saadi Gadhaffi, and photojournalist Ahmed Ramadan, who were detained for seven or more years.

Gadhaffi’s release is in compliance with a legal order following his acquittal by a Libyan court in 2019.

“These releases represent a significant step towards respect for the rule of law and human rights, and a positive development that can contribute to a rights-based national reconciliation process and further foster national unity,” UNSMIL stated.

In that regard, UNSMIL commended the efforts of the Government of National Unity, the Presidency Council and judicial authorities.

It reiterated its calls on Libyan authorities to promptly release thousands of people who remain arbitrarily detained in facilities across the north African country.

Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered during the 2011 uprising widely believed to have been sponsored by France, the United States and their North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies.

Gaddafi’s son fled for Niger but was extradited to Libya in 2014.

He had been imprisoned in Tripoli for alleged crimes committed against protesters.

– CAJ News