Ngoma over the moon with spa and restaurant business

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE expansion of her business, from initially running a spa, to opening a restaurant that majors on traditional food is paying off for entrepreneur, Avuzwa Ngoma.

She opened the Bella Moon beauty clinic in June 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Bella Moon restaurant was opened last November.

The restaurant capitalized on the lack of eateries offering traditional food in the suburbs of Greyville in Durban.

The restaurant is on the ground floor and the beauty clinic on the second.

“My spa clients do not have to worry now if they came to do spas,” the award-winning Ngoma said.

“They can eat first and then go to second floor for a spa. Other people can enjoy the meal at the ground floor even if they don’t come for spa,” Ngoma explained.

The restaurant offers different traditional food such as ujeqe (steam bread), usu (tripe), beef curry and inhloko (cow’s head meat) among others.

“We are different from other restaurants as there’s no restaurant around that serves African food,” Ngoma said.

Ngoma won the Sebenza Inspiring Women award, presented by Brand South Africa, last year.

The award recognises the contribution of women in every sphere of life, women whose contributions and dedication to the lives of others is both inspiring and fulfilling.

– CAJ News