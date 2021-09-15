Global South pledges to end hunger in Zimbabwe

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) acknowledges the Global South’s contribution to alleviate food insecurity and malnutrition in Zimbabwe.

This acknowledgement coincides with International Day of South-South Cooperation, marked on September 12.

South-South cooperation refers to the technical cooperation among developing countries in the Global South, which is the regions of Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania

“We aim to work more closely with our partners to build the skills needed, so that Zimbabwe is able to meet its Agenda 2030 commitments “, said Francesca Erdelmann, WFP Zimbabwe Country Director and Representative.

“Specifically, WFP aims to enhance market linkages between smallholder farmers and strengthen the capacity of national authorities. South-South Cooperation is key to this strategy, and we are determined to unlock its full potential,” she added.

The Governments of Brazil, China, India and South Africa, have provided transfer of information, resources and expertise to Zimbabwe over the past years, successfully administered through WFP, to support food security and nutrition in Zimbabwe.

The sharing of expertise that connects farmers to technology has been vital to support business development through e-commerce.

China-Aid Agricultural Technology and Demonstration Centre led the exchange in partnership with Knowledge Transfer Africa (eMkambo), supporting up to 500 smallholder farmers with marketing and horticulture training.

Additionally, several farmers and government officers were supported through a trainer programme, to ensure longevity of the project.

India’s recent contribution through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund focuses on climate change mitigation in Zimbabwe.

Local farmers will be trained on the advantages of growing drought-tolerant crops such as sorghum or millet, including techniques on how to reduce post-harvest losses.

The programme aims to assist around 5 200 smallholder farmers in Chiredzi (Masvingo province) and Mangwe (Matabeleland south) over the coming months.

Similarly, South Africa donated maize meal to assist families affected by Cyclone Idai in 2019.

– CAJ News