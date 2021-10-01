Microsoft foldable soon to surface in local shores

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – TECHNOLOGY enthusiasts in South Africa can now pre-order the Surface Duo 2, Microsoft’s much-anticipated dual-screen cellphone.

The foldable gadget, a second-generation device, is available for pre-order now with retail prices starting at US$1 499,99 (R22 598).

It will be widely available in major markets from October 21.

Phillis Chan, Co-Founder of Big Apple Buddy, told CAJ News Africa, a release date had however not been set for South Africa.

Big Apple Buddy is an e-commerce merchant, based in New York, founded to bridge gaps in cross-border shopping on latest tech products directly from the US.

The 5G-enabled Surface Duo 2 is the successor to the Surface Duo, the foldable released by Microsoft in 2020.

The Android 11 offering features two 12 MP wide and telephoto cameras respectively as well as a 16MP wide camera and 12 MP selfie version.

It weighs 284 grammes.

The gadget comes in Obsidian and Glacier colours plus three storage sizes- 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

– CAJ News