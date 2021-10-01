Open search panel

  3. Microsoft foldable soon to surface in local shores

Microsoft Corporation

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town
CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) TECHNOLOGY enthusiasts in South Africa can now pre-order the Surface Duo 2, Microsoft’s much-anticipated dual-screen cellphone.

The foldable gadget, a second-generation device, is available for pre-order now with retail prices starting at US$1 499,99 (R22 598).

It will be widely available in major markets from October 21.

Phillis Chan, Co-Founder of Big Apple Buddy, told CAJ News Africa, a release date had however not been set for South Africa.

Big Apple Buddy is an e-commerce merchant, based in New York, founded to bridge gaps in cross-border shopping on latest tech products directly from the US.

The 5G-enabled Surface Duo 2 is the successor to the Surface Duo, the foldable released by Microsoft in 2020.

The Android 11 offering features two 12 MP wide and telephoto cameras respectively as well as a 16MP wide camera and 12 MP selfie version.

It weighs 284 grammes.

The gadget comes in Obsidian and Glacier colours plus three storage sizes- 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

– CAJ News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

