Stakeholders fight fake news in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – SOME companies have launched a campaign to tackle the circulation of false news in Nigeria.

The launch of the educational campaign is under the aegis of #NoFalseNewsZone.

Facebook, Big Cabal Media and Comic Republic, have teamed up for the campaign to helping people identify false news and educate them on the actions to take to help minimise its spread.

“At Facebook, we are committed to the wellbeing of the individuals and communities that use our platforms, and are invested in, and take responsibility in minimising the spread of false news,” said Oluwasola Obagbemi, Facebook’s Corporate Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa.

Facebook has also commenced the 2021 edition of its ‘safe online forum’ in Nigeria, bringing teachers, parents, and other important education stakeholders together to discuss ways of promoting and ensuring online safety and digital literacy for young people.

Tomiwa Aladekomo, Big Cabal Media Chief Executive Officer, said the world is increasingly relying on sourcing for information from digital news outlets and social media platforms, hence consequences of false news were glaring and especially painful to those who fell victim.

“Big Cabal Media is passionate about connecting people to accurate news sources and is excited to work with Facebook on its #NoFalseNewsZone campaign,” Aladekomo said.

Comic Republic has since used comics to shine the light on issues like social injustice, online security, and domestic violence.

“We are pleased to be collaborating on art for a good cause and we can’t wait to show you what we are working on,” Jide Martin, Comic Republic CEO, said.

– CAJ News