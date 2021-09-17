Mauritius makes milestone with 1 Gbps rollout

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MAURITIUS has entered the gigabit era.

This after Mauritius Telecom’s Internet offer of 1Gbps.

This is the fastest internet connectivity in the island country.

Mauritius is the second country in the continent after South Africa to offer a speed of 1 Gbps.

Sherry Singh, Mauritius Telecom Chief Executive Officer, said it was essential for the telecoms operator to adapt its offerings to meet the needs of its customers.

“Expectations have changed,” Singh said.

“Each family, each person is different, with different needs and it is our job to adapt. Today customers are looking for entertainment, bandwidth and connectivity as a one stop shop.”

Prime Minister, Pravind Jugnauth, attended the launch.

The new offering is expected to be a hit among tech-savvy customers, those who download large files or make use of streaming and gaming services.

It also includes all my.t TV channels (over 100 channels), 3 Wi-Fi Extenders and unlimited calls from customers’ landline to other landlines on the Mauritius Telecom network.

The country of more than 1,27 million people has reached a number of milestones.

It attained 100 percent fibre coverage at the end of 2017.

Mauritius is the 8th most fiber-based country in the world.

In 2016, Mauritius became the first country in Africa to offer 100 Mbps speed to its residential subscribers.

Today, 315 000 homes are already connected to the broadband network through fibre.

– CAJ News