Kenya improves digital skills for women, girls

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE Kenyan government and private sector are improving gender equity, diversity and inclusion within organisations and the workplace.

Google and the Kenyan Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) have announced a collaboration along those lines.

The collaboration, announced as part of celebrations to mark #IamRemarkable Week 2021 (September 8 – 15, 2021), will see the expansion of the Grow with Google digital skills programme to reach more women, girls and underrepresented groups in Kenya.

#IamRemarkable is a global Google initiative which aims to empower everyone, particularly women and underrepresented groups, to celebrate their achievements in the workplace and beyond.

“All remarkable things are surprisingly simple, yet so powerful,” said Gathoni Wamuchomba, the KEWOPA chairperson.

“Today, we’ve learnt here that it’s not painful for us to identify our remarkability, and it’s also not painful for us to talk about it.”

A number of legislators attended the forum which was held in Nairobi, both physically and virtually.

Speaking during the forum, convened by Content Development and Intellectual Property Trust, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, Head of Brand and Reputation for Google sub-Saharan Africa, said the Grow With Google, the company has strengthened its efforts to support Kenya’s SMEs, entrepreneurs, software developers and the education sector.

It is an online programme which offers free training and tools to help people acquire new skills to grow their careers and businesses.

Since the launch of the program in 2016, Google has trained over 1 million jobseekers, students and SMEs in Kenya to acquire new digital skills.

This includes around 15 000 developers.

“We are continuing to expand the programme to support 100 000 SMEs this year and 15,000 more developers in the next two years,” Aderemi-Makinde said.

– CAJ News