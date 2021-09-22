Global spotlight on African startups

from MACOUMBA BEYE in Dakar, Senegal

DAKAR, (CAJ News) – SOME leading startups in Africa have been offered a platform to showcase their solutions to international investors and corporate sponsors.

All is thus set for the first cohort of the Telecel Group Africa Startup Initiative Programme (ASIP) Accelerator Demo Day.

The top 11 startups will showcase their work to a live audience on September 30 and a virtual audience on October 1.

Taking place at the Dhub – a space commissioned by the General Delegation for the Rapid Entrepreneurship of Women and Youth (DER/FJ) and established by the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, the live demo day will see participating startups demonstrate their pivotal journeys on a global stage and pitch products to interested stakeholders in breakout rooms afterward.

International investors and corporate sponsors will have an opportunity to look at some of Africa’s most innovative solutions for key industries across the fields of FinTech, InsureTech, AgriTech, eCommerce, Digital Health and CleanTech.

Startupbootcamp, leading tech accelerator, is facilitating the event.

“We are excited to share the tremendous progress that the 11 startups have made over the course of the past three months,” announced Startupbootcamp Afritech’s Chief Disruptor, Philip Kiracofe.

“We are also grateful for our incredible sponsors, DER/FJ for hosting us in Senegal, which is quickly emerging as one of the most vibrant and promising tech ecosystems on the African continent.”

The 11 startups selected to take part in this programme have been hailed as exceptional and with potential to lead economies on the African continent.

“We look forward to seeing them in Dakar and anticipate that their progress in the past three months will be tremendous,” said Telecel Group Executive Deputy and ASIP Director, Eleanor Azar.

– CAJ News