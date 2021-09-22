Sudan coup attempt condemned

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE coup attempt in Sudan has been denounced as an effort to undermine the country’s political transition.

The United Nations (UN) led the condemnation after the failed attempt on Tuesday.

António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, said any effort to undermine the political transition would jeopardize the hard-earned progress made on the political and economic fronts.

His spokesperson said Guterres called on all parties to remain committed to the transition and the realization of the aspirations of the Sudanese people for an inclusive, peaceful, stable and democratic future.

“The UN stands by the Government and people of Sudan in this endeavor,” the spokesperson said.

It is believed backers of former president, Omar Al-Bashir, overthrown in 2019, attempted the coup on the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Over 40 military officers were arrested.

Al-Bashir had been in power since 1989 after leading a coup.

Volker Perthes, Representative of the Secretary-General of the UN and Head of the un Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, said he condemned the attempted military coup unequivocally.

“The United Nations condemns any attempt – whether a coup or otherwise – to undermine the democratic political transition process and the pluralistic nature of the state as stipulated in the constitutional declaration,” Perthes said.

He reiterated the UN’s continued commitment to assist, advise and support inclusive civilian governance in Sudan.

– CAJ News