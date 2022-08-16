African leaders hail Ruto’s Kenya presidential win

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – LEADERS from the continent have congratulated Dr William Ruto on his election as Kenya’s next president.

He was on Monday announced the winner of the poll held last Tuesday.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, was among the first to acknowledge Ruto’s election.

“I wish him a successful inauguration and tenure in office, while also looking forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between Nigeria and Kenya,” Buhari said.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and biggest economy, is also an economic powerhouse.

Barring legal challenges, he is to be sworn in on August 30 as Kenya’s fifth president. Ruto defeated three other candidates, including veteran Raila Odinga.

In his congratulatory message, Burundi President, Evariste Ndayishimiye, urged all the parties to preserve peace and for disputes be resolved by existing competent legal mechanisms.

“Idumu jumuiya yetu (Long live our community),” Ndayishimiye stated.

Ndayishimiye, also the Chairperson of the East African Community (EAC), lauded the people of the Republic of Kenya for holding free, fair and peaceful elections.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe also congratulated Ruto.

“I have no doubt he (Ruto) will serve his country (Kenya), his people and our continent (Africa) with distinction,” Mnangagwa stated.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said a prosperous and united Kenya was an important prerequisite for and contributor to a prosperous and peaceful continent.

South Africa is the most advanced economy in Africa and wields political clout.

“We look forward to working with you (Ruto and Kenya) in pursuit of #TheAfricaWeWant,” Ramaphosa stated.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of neighbouring Somalia, stated to Ruto, “I look forward to closely working with you to advance our partnership in all areas of mutual benefit.”

Ruto (55) was until his election the deputy to Uhuru Kenyatta, who was ineligible to participate after serving two five-year terms.

Rigathi Gachagua is to serve as Ruto’s deputy.

– CAJ News