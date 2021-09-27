Vote of no confidence creates tension in Libya

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – A VOTE of no confidence the House of Representatives (HoR) has passed against the Government of National Unity (GNU) has raised international concern and is a major setback towards retaining peace in Libya.

The vote of no confidence against the government of interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah is a culmination of Tripoli-based administration and the House of Representatives in the east.

It comes months before elections are held in December.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has expressed concern.

The mission confirmed that the current GNU remained the legitimate government up until it is replaced by another administration through a regular process, following the elections.

“Its focus remains bringing the country towards the parliamentary and presidential elections on 24 December 2021 and providing the necessary services to the people,” UNSMIL stated.

Ján Kubiš, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General and Head of UNSMIL, emphasized the mission expected that the efforts of the HoR would focus on finalizing the parliamentary elections law and that the leadership of the HoR would advance efforts to build broad consensus on the emerging electoral legislative framework.

UNSMIL urged the HoR to complete the work on the parliamentary elections law the latest, in the course of this week.

“The Mission reminds the parties in Libya to adhere to the legal and constitutional framework governing the Libyan political process.”

The North African country has been chaotic since the overthrow and murder of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Last week some human rights groups expressed support for the Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya by renewing its mandate during its 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

They bemoaned that impunity for past and ongoing violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law drove violence and longstanding instability in the country.

Members of armed groups, militias, and security forces allegedly continue to carry out extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and arbitrary arrest and detention throughout Libya.

– CAJ News