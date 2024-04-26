Call to boycott Israel aligned brands

by AKANI CHAUKE in Johannesburg & EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AFRICAN citizens are calling for a global boycott of international companies aligned to Israel as the Zionist state expands its crimes against humanity in Palestine.

A majority of these companies are from Britain, France, United States and most of Europe, said to be abetting Israel. Some are widely believed to be aiding Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the police force.

Already, some students at various US universities have ramped up protests against the Washington government’s complicity as Palestinian children, women and the elderly are being killed daily in cold blood.

The African voices insist companies that include Bae Systems, Caterpillar, Cisco, Coca-Cola, General Mills, General Dynamics, Hewlett-Packard (HP), L’Oréal, Lockheed Martin, McDonald’s, Motorola, Northrop Grumman, Pepsi, Starbucks, among others should be boycotted.

“Amazon and Google must be added to the list too. These two assist Israel defence forces with surveillance and security infrastructure in the West Bank and Gaza. Just last week, we witnessed their employees walkout from their premises in the United States citing complicity,” argued South African activist Amogelang Mokoena.

Nigeria entrepreneur, Adanna Yusuf, said: “I’m deeply ashamed of HP, Caterpillar, McDonald’s, Motorola, and Starbucks’ attitudes. Our policy makers must make sure these companies are kicked out of African soil with immediate effect. We will not miss them at all.”

In October last year, the firebrand Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema called upon South Africans and the rest of the African continent to boycott Woolworths and McDonald’s stores for selling products obtained from Israel.

“Woolworths has a responsibility by the end of this month (January) to remove every product on their shelves that comes from Israel. If they don’t, we will remove it ourselves. They have until month end to issue a statement distancing itself from what McDonald’s is doing in Israel, giving food to murder women and children,” Malema said.

Caterpillar is accused of providing machinery to crash Palestinian properties, mainly houses, hospitals, synagogues, schools as well as excavating Palestinians’ mass graves.

General Mills is accused of producing its products mainly from the Palestinian land while L’oreal is said not to be caring about Israel’s crimes against humanity, killing of children and women, Israel’s segregation against Gazans, and mass murder.

The giant tech Motorola’s solutions are being used by Israel defence for surveillance in order to bomb Palestinian targets for women and children while Pepsi is cited as the chief funder for the Israeli military activities in the Golan Heights.

Starbucks is accused of exploiting Israel’s violence to enhance its business profitability.

Daw Udchen concurred: “Those companies are sick. Boycotting them is our responsibility for our current and future generation to live in a free world.”

Sarudzai Munungwa said she and her husband have boycotted a restaurant reportedly owned by Coca Cola and we both stopped.

“We started going to a local coffee shop which is actually opposite a Starbucks. The coffee is nice but it took a few weeks to adjust,” she said.

