Ignite Power expands to West Africa

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – IGNITE Power, the renewable energy firm, has expanded further into the continent, through the strategic acquisition of Oolu, a prominent provider of renewable energy solutions in West Africa.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed amount, expands its access in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Nigeria and Senegal.

It aims to replicate the success it achieved across multiple countries in East and Southern Africa.

“We are excited to welcome the Oolu team to the Ignite Power family,” stated Yariv Cohen, Ignite Power Chief Executive Officer.

He noted Oolu had built a solid business infrastructure for expansion and growth across the region.

Oolu provided clean and affordable energy access to over 800 000 people through a diverse range of renewable systems, including solar home systems, productive use of energy solutions, and commercial and industrial (C&I) projects.

Through this acquisition, Ignite Power also strategically enters the C&I sector, capitalizing on Oolu’s successful deployment of 3 MW across various projects and a growing portfolio of new solar projects across Nigeria.

Dan Rosa, Co-founder and CEO of Oolu, said, “Joining the Ignite family presents a remarkable opportunity to blend Oolu’s strong operational presence across West Africa with Ignite’s proven expertise and advanced technologies,” Ignite Power is headquartered in Dubai.

– CAJ News