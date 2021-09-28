Huawei commits to stable South Africa ecosystem

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI, through investments in information and communications technology (ICT) skills cultivation, aims to improve skills provision and create a healthy, sustainable ecosystem in South Africa.

This is according to an executive as the Chinese multinational company celebrates the success of its first Youth Upskilling programme.

Twelve graduates were capped for completing their theory training in a programme aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and practical workplace skills in ICT disciplines.

It also focuses on getting graduates “job ready” to fill in-demand positions within the telecommunications industry such as Field Maintenance Engineers, Electrical Engineers and Riggers.

“We need a multi-layered approach to digital skills to fully reap the benefits of a digital economy,” Leo Chen, Huawei Southern Africa President, said.

“Firstly, we need digital leadership, to set policy and guide digital transformation, a reskilled and upskilled workforce, youth following relevant ICT-related studies. Lastly, we need a digitally literate citizenry.”

Huawei, which has a solid ICT Talent Ecosystem targeted at preparing South Africa for a fully inclusive digital economy, partnered with its sub-contractors for the above-mentioned programme.

It will train up to 150 youth, from which the subcontractor partners hope to absorb 100 successful candidates. Most of the graduates will be drawn from Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

Graduate, Bright Leso, reflected on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on employment in South Africa, and highlighted the necessity to uspkill youth with job skills.

“In 2020 and 2021, we have seen businesses closing down and employees losing their jobs. As youth we have also felt the impact of the current global pandemic,” Leso said.

Thulas Nxesi, the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, emphasized that government was focussing on promoting skills training led by the demands of the labour market.

“This means aligning training to the future of technology and the future world of work, as well as linking training to the provision of employment opportunities in those specific skills, ” he said at the graduation.

– CAJ News