Tech firms heed SA appeal for investment

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOME South African-founded technology companies will be showcased to potential investors at an upcoming summit set to amplify calls for more investments into the country.

The firms will exhibit at the SingularityU South African Summit, which comes on the heels of President Cyril Ramaphosa appealing for more investments.

The companies are Africarare, Beenova, Data Prophet, Hypernova Space Technologies, Resolute Robotics, Snapplify, Voxcroft Analytics and Yellow.

Some 5 000 people are expected to attend the online summit taking place from October 12 – 15.

The investor showcase is a new addition to the summit that is set to empower South Africans and the continent with the latest insights from over 200 of the world’s leading local and international speakers, regarding exponential technologies and innovation across a number of fields.

“The companies being showcased at the upcoming SingularityU South Africa Summit show just how much technical prowess, thought leadership and dexterity there is in the South Africa tech landscape” said Mic Mann, Co-Chief Executive Officer of SingularityU South Africa.

The SingularityU Exponential South Africa Summit 2021 will be hosted in collaboration Deloitte and MTN.

“We are thrilled that we are able to showcase these remarkable companies to potential investors,” added Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

– CAJ News