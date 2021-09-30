Nigeria kidnap lynchpins nabbed

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN police have arrested two men said to be among the most notorious kidnapping kingpins in the West African country.

Two other individuals alleged to be an informer and supplier to bandits, as well as their doctor, have also been arrested.

Alleged bandit leaders, Basiru Mu’azu (aged 22) and Ibrahim Sama’ila (30), have been arrested in the northwestern Katsina State.

Their arrest comes a fortnight after their alleged involvement in an attack in a local village, which left two people dead and 18 women and their babies kidnapped.

The alleged bandit commanders are said to be under the command of Sani Muhidinge, who is on the wanted list of the police.

In the course of investigations, police have also arrested a suspect Yaquba Abubakar (40), an alleged informer and supplier of necessities to bandits.

Another suspect, Murtala Umar (34), has been arrested. He is reportedly a health worker and allegedly specializes in giving medical treatment to bandits.

Gamboh Issa, the Katsina police spokesman, said the two have confessed to the commission of the offences.

“Investigations are ongoing,” Issa said.

Nigeria, the continent’s most populous (estimated at 212 million people), is beset by violent crimes.

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is also battling terror by Islamist groups.

– CAJ News