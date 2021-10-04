Nare for clean sweep in Spar women’s series

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THERE is no stopping Ethiopian runner, Tadu Nare, in South Africa.

She has won all five races in the Spar Grand Prix series, the latest victory coming at Marks Park this past Sunday, when she finished in 33.20 minutes.

Nare has now set her sights on the Gqeberha leg of the series set for Saturday.

“I am hoping to run below 30 minutes in Gqeberha, depending on the weather conditions,” the Nedbank athlete said.

“I find it very tiring because I have to fly back to Addis Ababa after every race, because they will only give me a five-day visa. It would be better for my training if I could stay here,” Nare added.

There was an intense battle for second place this past weekend as Kesa Molotsane (Murray & Roberts) put on a spurt in the last two kilometres to cross the finish line in 34.34 minutes, six seconds ahead of Irvette can Zyl (Nedbank).

Glenrose Xaba (Boxer) was in second position until the six- kilometre mark, when she was overtaken by Van Zyl.

Olympian Van Zyl was running only her second Spar race this year after sustaining a traumatic injury before the marathon at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

She is content with a top three finish.

Van Zyl is considering taking part in an international marathon later this year.

“I am just so pleased to be running again, pain-free. Now I just have to work on my fitness, but mainly on my mental health,” she said.

Nare is expected to complete a clean sweep of the six Spar Grand Prix races when the series ends on Sunday in the Eastern Cape.

– CAJ News