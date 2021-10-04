Scores of Nigerians freed from bandits

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – POLICE have rescued more than 200 kidnapped civilians in northwestern Nigeria in recent weeks.

Some 21 suspected bandits have been arrested during operations in the volatile Zamfara State.

Police also arrested a number of individuals allegedly supplying the militants with food, fuel, illegal drugs and medical services.

The crackdown was initiated in September until the beginning of the current month of October.

Police also repelled four different attacks on law enforcement agents by bandits during the period.

“Many informants to the bandits were arrested, investigated and prosecuted,” Mohammed Shehu, Zamfara provincial police spokesman, said.

He said the effective enforcement of the security measures has led to failure of communication between bandits and their informants.

Thus, the militants could no longer force ransom from families of the kidnapped victims, Sheu added.

“Under this situation, kidnapped victims have now become liabilities for the bandits and are being released unconditionally following an extensive search and rescue operations,” Sheu said.

Armed bandits have dealt a major blow to the pledge by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to restore security in Nigeria.

On average, 13 people were abducted daily in the West African country in the first half of 2021, according to a report by SBM Intelligence.

