French mobile device maker rolls out new products

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CROSSCALL, the French rugged devices manufacturer, is expanding its Core range in South Africa.

Two more devices will be available this month.

Crosscall has unveiled the Core-S4, its first 4G feature phone, and the Android Enterprise Recommended (AER)-certified Core-M5 smartphone.

The Core-S4 is to retail for R2 499 (US$166) and the Core-M5 for R7 699.

The products will be available via Kemtek, Crosscall’s Southern Africa distributor.

In line with its policy to promote the life of its products, the new models will be guaranteed for three years.

The Core range was introduced in early 2020.

Crosscall defines the Core-S4 as an innovative hybrid between a touch-tone phone and a smartphone, integrating the Kaïos operating system.

It allows access to popular applications such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

It is equipped with the exclusive X-LINK technology, a magnetic connection located on the back of the phone.

Described as versatile, the Core-M5 features as 4,95 inch, 18:9 display.

It is lauded for ease of use and readability. The smartphone can also be used as a walkie-talkie with the Crosscall X-Talk application.

The two gadgets will complement the Core-X4 handset and Core-T4 tablet.

Crosscall disclosed the range will be expanded with the Core-X5 and Core-T5 tablet in the first half of 2022.

These will be followed by new 5G handsets, a smartphone and a tablet.

The rugged phone market represents 1 percent of the total smartphone sector in South Africa, totalling close to 150 000 units per year.

Rugged smartphones are built to endure harsh environments, especially outdoors.

– CAJ News