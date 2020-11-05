Huawei business results in line with expectations

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has generated CNY671,3 billion (US$101 billion) in revenue during the first three quarters of 2020.

This represents an increase of 9,9 percent the same period last year.

The Chinese-based company’s net profit margin in this period this year was 8 percent.

Throughout the first three quarters of 2020, the company stated its business results basically met expectations.

As the world grapples with coronavirus (COVID-19), Huawei’s global supply chain is being put under intense pressure and its production and operations face significant challenges.

The company pledged its best to find solutions, survive and forge forward as well as fulfil its obligations to customers and suppliers.

l its obligations to customers and suppliers.

Huawei offered to leverage its strengths in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, 5G, and computing to provide scenario-based solutions, develop industry applications, and unleash the value of 5G networks along with its partners.

According to Canalys, Huawei’s market share for the third quarter of 2020 is 14,9 percent. It is the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, with 51,7 million units shipped during the period.

