Cell C basks at glory of award

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CELL C is reveling at its recognition as Overall Telecommunications Industry Award winner.

It has received the accolade at the 2020/2021 Ask Afrika Orange Index Awards.

This is the third time that Cell C has been honoured with the accolade.

“We are honoured that our customers continue to acknowledge our efforts to enable change and meet their ever-changing needs,” said Cell C’s Chief Operating Officer, Andre Ittmann.

He added, “Our network strategy is seeing our network quality steadily improve giving customers further reason to choose Cell C for their connectivity needs.”

The Ask Afrika Orange Index is in its 20th year.

It ranks more than 200 companies across 31 industries.

Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Afrika founder and Chief Executive Officer, said the social context to service expectations and customer experience had undergone a fundamental shift in the past two decades.

During COVID-19, businesses had been at the forefront of designing ways to continue to provide service to customers, while prioritising employee needs, he said.

“It has been fascinating to observe just how creative businesses have become in order to bridge this gap, in many ways servicing a newly digitised customer seemingly overnight,” Rademeyer added.

Cell C is among the smaller operators in South Africa, where MTN and Vodacom dominate.

– CAJ News