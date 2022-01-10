New daily flights between Hwange, Vic Falls

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – MACK Air, the Botswana-based carrier, and Central Air Transport Services (CATS) have announced the creation of new flight service between the Zimbabwean towns of Victoria Falls and Hwange.

The daily operations will resume in April.

Officials believe as tourism growth continues to improve across Southern Africa in a post COVID-19 environment, it is important for aviation charter and commuter companies to play a role in assisting with the recovery of the regional tourism sector.

“CATS and Mack Air share a common vision and we aim to assist in bringing confidence back to regional safari travel and likewise open new destinations and continue to play a critical role within the southern region of Zimbabwe and Botswana and more specifically Hwange Area,” explained Michael Weyl, Mack Air Managing Director.

Passengers are anticipated to take advantage of the international scheduled flight between Kasane, Botswana and Victoria Falls with further daily flight availability to airstrips within Hwange.

The daily flights will provide connections between a diverse thriving city on the banks of the Chobe and Zambezi Rivers to one of the seven natural wonders, Victoria Falls, and onwards to the world-famous Hwange National Park.

Meanwhile, Eurowings has intensified its plans to launch a new leisure long-haul flight from Frankfurt, Germany to Victoria Falls via Windhoek in Namibia.

It aims to get this off the ground on March 30.

– CAJ News