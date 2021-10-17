Turn to God in times of abandonment

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

WHEN it feels everyone has abandoned you, run to Jehovah God.

There are indeed moments when it feels like everyone, including your spouse, friends, relatives, family members, church members and colleagues, have rejected you.

Do not look elsewhere. The solution must be sought from above.

Fellow brethren, whenever you feel lost and unsafe, I urge you to run to Jehovah for safety and protection.

It is Jehovah God who protects you from all evil forces and harm.

Jehovah is your rock on which you should seek fortress.

Psalm 18:2 of the New Living Translation reads: “The LORD is my rock, my fortress, and my savior; my God is my rock, in whom I find protection. He is my shield, the power that saves me, and my place of safety.”

The reason why we should run to Jehovah is because we live in a wicked world. It is a world full of evil.

We always seek divine security, not only for ourselves, but also for our loved ones too.

Only Jehovah can douse all our fires.

When you are at your weakest point, fear not my dear brethren. Do not get discouraged because Jehovah God is always with you.

Isaiah 41:10 of the Berean Study Bible states: “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will surely help you; I will uphold you with My right hand of righteousness.”

Psalm 91:9-10 of the Good News Translation remarks: “You have made the LORD your defender, the Most High your protector, and so no disaster will strike you, no violence will come near your home.”

Remember, being rejected by humans does not translate into Jehovah disapproving your personal life.

The reason a majority people cry yet without answers is because they act as if they are not serving a true living Jehovah.

When you worship Jehovah, do it with all your heart. Stop worshiping Him as if you have been sent, pushed, forced or requested to do so.

This True Gospel recalls an incident in which Jesus’ disciples wanted to know which the greatest commandment was, he told them they should love Jehovah with all their hearts, mind and soul.

Matthew 22:37 of the Contemporary English Version declares: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, and mind.”

Most importantly, it is always good to know how to pray to Jehovah God so that you receive the desires of your hearts.

Luke 11:2-4 of the Holman Christian Standard Bible teaches: Whenever you pray to Jehovah, say: “Father, Your name be honored as holy. Your kingdom come. Give us each day our daily bread. And forgive us our sins, for we ourselves also forgive everyone in debt to us. And do not bring us into temptation.”

What excites me the most is that when Jehovah says YES in your life, no power can say NO!

Not even your enemies, detractors, critics, disparagers or denigrators would ever pull you down provided you lean on the true Jehovah.

If Jehovah lifts you up, no power or evil spirits can bring you down. If Jehovah heals you, not even demons or diseases can afflict you again.

Jehovah God is the one and only source that gives power to make wealth.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, learn to trust so much in Jehovah, and all these things that you desire so much shall be added into your daily life.

Matthew 6:33 of the Holman Christian Standard Bible asserts: “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be provided for you.”

Finally, I urge you to delight in the Lord because he provides anything that your heart desires.

Psalm 37:4 says: “Take delight in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika