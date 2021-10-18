Orange rolls out digital centres

from ALEXIS DOUMBIA in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, (CAJ News) – ORANGE is widening the digital ecosystem in Africa with the opening of a number of digital centres.

New centers were opened in Cameroon and Ivory Coast last week, in partnership with the German Cooperation.

Several Orange Digital Centers have already been opened in the continent.

These are also in Ethiopia, Mali, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia.

An unspecified number of these facilities that offer training on technology will be opened in other countries by the end of 2021 and during 2022.

“Orange is a socially responsible company everywhere,” said Stéphane Richard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Orange Group.

He said to promote digital technology, which drives inclusion and is accessible to as many people as possible, the company aimed to deploy an Orange Digital Center in every country it operates by 2025.

“This objective reflects our determination to take action to make digital technology a positive innovation,” Richard said.

Orange is a mobile network operator with digital service provision in 26 countries.

Alioune Ndiaye, CEO of Orange Africa and the Middle East, said the main objective of the digital centers was to “democratise” access to digital technology for young people.

– CAJ News