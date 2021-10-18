from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE United States has provided US$6 million to support Zimbabwe’s coronavirus response.

The donation, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is to assist the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with infection prevention and control measures including water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health and child protection interventions.

“The United States remains committed to responding to ongoing healthcare and humanitarian needs,” said USAID/Zimbabwe Mission Director, Art Brown.

The support will build on UNICEF’s overall role to enhance WASH in healthcare facilities as part of efforts to prevent COVID-19 infections.

The funding will help upgrade WASH infrastructure for 75 health facilities, providing staff training on effective infection prevention and control and supporting improved COVID-19 case management.

The programme will mentor and train approximately 300 frontline healthcare workers and support 100 facilities with personal protective equipment.

Brown said USAID would also continue to protect those most vulnerable to the increased rates of gender-based violence that has peaked during the pandemic.

Furthermore, the funding will help UNICEF scale up psychosocial support and referral services for at-risk children, women and survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).

Zimbabwe has recorded 132 285 COVID-19 cases, including 4 655 deaths.

Dr Tajudeen Oyewale, the UNICEF Zimbabwe Representative, said the availability of WASH in healthcare facilities, quality case management and psychosocial support services would be vital in the protection particularly of women and children.

“The funds provided will be invaluable to help continue supporting the country with an effective COVID-19 response,” he said.

– CAJ News